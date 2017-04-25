ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks’ DeAndre’ Bembry and Thabo Sefolosha were among the first NBA players to ever record using the Snapchat Spectacles on an NBA floor when they did so during pre-game warmups in two separate games last month.

In an effort “to do something special,” in Bembry’s words, the Hawks’ social media team asked them both to record themselves dunking and taking shots using the Spectacles for the club’s Instagram feed.

“They just wanted to give people a different perception of things,” Bembry said. “Some people can’t dunk, so we tried to get a different perspective for the fans.”

Dunking with specs! 👻 Can you guess who? ----- #TrueToAtlanta A post shared by Atlanta Hawks (@atlhawks) on Feb 27, 2017 at 10:51am PST

The Spectacles are pretty simple to use. Pressing a button on top of the left lens frame triggers a 10-second recording, recorded out of a camera on top of the left lens. Bembry took a video of himself dunking; Sefolosha took one of him shooting corner threes.

“The Spectacles were dope,” Bembry said. “Saw the video, it was amazing to be able to snapchat through your glasses.”

Bembry went on to say that the Spectacles could be a useful tool to advance his game.

Can you guess who's shooting? ----- #TrueToAtlanta A post shared by Atlanta Hawks (@atlhawks) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:27am PST

“As far as shooting, if you look at the video, you can look from different angles rather than just seeing it behind you,” Bemry said. “It gives you a different perception on your jump shot, so I think they could be very useful.”

Bembry isn’t exactly sure what uses the Spectacles could have in his day-to-day life beyond potentially improving his jump shot, but, regardless, he’s leaving that door open for the future.

“I’m not sure how else they could be used, but shoot, you never know these days,” Bembry said.