Skip the ties and the "#1 Dad" coffee mugs and get dad a Father's Day gift he really wants. We've tried and tested the newest tech wearables and gadgets—from smartphones and streaming sticks, to TVs, headphones and more—so that you can give a gift that will keep your tech-savvy old man connected, charged up and clued-in to the latest and greatest.

Samsung Galaxy S8+

The new Samsung Galaxy S8+ is in a class of its own. With a gorgeous design, unbeatable display and best-in-class camera, get dad the best smartphone money can buy.

Microsoft Surface Laptop

Microsoft continues to beat Apple at their own game with beautifully designed hardware that Steve Jobs would envy. Ditch the Macbook and get dad one of the sleekest laptops on the market with the Microsoft Surface Laptop. Powerful enough to handle whatever tasks you can throw at it with up to 14.5 hours of battery life, you won't find a better option out there.

UE Wonderboom

Compact, waterproof and with enough power to fill up a big room, let Ultimate Ears help dad get the party started with their latest portable speaker.

Sennheiser HD 1 Momentum headphones

It's time for dad to ditch that cheap pair of earbuds and use a pair of headphones that can pump out some quality sound. Look no further than these wireless, noise-cancelling headphones from Sennheiser.

Logitech ZeroTouch car mount

Make sure dad isn't fumbling around with his phone in the car by getting him Logitech's ZeroTouch car mount, which comes with voice control and Amazon Alexa integration.

Spigen phone case

If you're getting your dad a Samsung Galaxy S8+, make sure he can protect it with a case from Spigen. And if he has something else, Spigen has you covered with high-quality cases for the most popular phones on the market.

Roku Streaming Stick

It's time for dad to cut the chord and stop paying for cable. Get him a Roku Streaming Stick and help him take back control of his TV.

Samsung 50" 4K HDTV

Make sure dad is able to watch his team in stunning 4K with a smart TV from Samsung. With incredible picture quality, dad won't be able to watch sports any other way.

LifeProof Aquaphonics AQ10 speaker

Built to last in a waterproof chassis with a built-in dry box to keep your stuff safe, the LifeProof Aquaphonics AQ10 bluetooth speaker is perfect for the dad that needs a portable speaker that can withstand whatever mother nature throws its way.

Griffin Travel Power Bank Backup Battery

For the dad who likes to travel, this super-portable charger will make sure never misses a notification and he keeps his Apple Watch at full power. The built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 2.5 full charges and slips easily onto a keychain or in a bag or briefcase.

