DailyPay, a tech company that aims to reduce employee turnover, announced investments by Dontari Poe, defensive tackle for the Atlanta Falcons and a two-time Pro Bowler, and Jalen Mills, cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

DailyPay helps reduce employee turnover by granting workers instant access to wages. Seventy percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, according to the company. For many, waiting for wages can result in dire consequences. From prohibitive interest payments on debts to undue late fees, not having enough money on hand can cause terrible heartache and hardship.

This is a life that Poe and Mills know well. Each grew up in a single mother household before being drafted into the NFL.

“Growing up, it was just me, my brother, and my mom. I remember my mom having to juggle around bills and pay late fees just to put food in the refrigerator,” Mills said in a statement. “I wish we had DailyPay back then.”

Poe also realizes the important role that DailyPay can fill for families who have fallen on hard times.

“I’m excited to invest because it’s helping people get what is owed them quickly,” Poe said in a statement. “Where I grew up, paying bills was always a problem because of waiting for payday. It’s good people can get paid sooner so they can make ends meet.”

Poe and Mills have remained true to their roots in Memphis, Tenn. and Dallas, respectively.

Upon being drafted, Poe began the Poe Man’s Dream Foundation, which gives underserved middle and high school students opportunities and resources to succeed and has attracted entrepreneurs. His involvement with DailyPay is an extension of philanthropic endeavors. Poe had also invested in Lab Sensor Solutions, which developed mobile sensors that track the temperature and location of laboratory samples.

“We’re thrilled to have Dontari and Jalen become a part of the DailyPay team,” Jason Lee, founder and chief executive officer of DailyPay, said in a statement. “They both clearly share our vision to use cutting edge technology to profoundly improve everyday American workers’ financial lives.

“They are not just highly accomplished, professional athletes, but are heroes in their communities and their humble backgrounds are similar to many of our employee customers.”

While the glamour of the NFL will come to an end one day, Poe and Mills have begun crafting legacies that will last much longer than their playing careers.