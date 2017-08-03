Remember ESPN The Ocho? The network on which you watched (SPOILER ALERT!!!) Average Joe's defeat Globo Gym in one of the biggest upsets in sporting history?

Until now, the iconic channel, which featured off-beat sports like squirrel water skiing, lived solely in the universe of "DodgeBall," a 2004 comedy film starring Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller. But for one day only, on Aug. 8, ESPN will transform ESPNU to ESPN The Ocho and broadcast a full lineup of non-traditional sports.

The real-life Ocho will show some weird-but-not-that-weird sports like disc golf and ultimate frisbee, but those who truly live an Ocho lifestyle will be most excited about the really niche stuff. Like the airing of the 2016 Kabbadi World Cup Final.

From ESPN's press release : "A contact team sport that originated in India involving two teams and unique rule. The goal is for each team’s “raider” to tag as many of the opposing team’s players as possible and return to his/her home half all while taking just a single breath."

Let me check my schedule...yeah, that'll fit.

There is one piece of bad news: legendary broadcast duo Pepper Brooks and Cotton McKnight will not be on the call.