Tech & Media

ESPN The Ocho is Happening, for One Day Only

0:57 | Tech & Media
Would Networks Interview O.J. Simpson After He's Paroled?
Daniel Rapaport
25 minutes ago

Remember ESPN The Ocho? The network on which you watched (SPOILER ALERT!!!) Average Joe's defeat Globo Gym in one of the biggest upsets in sporting history? 

Until now, the iconic channel, which featured off-beat sports like squirrel water skiing, lived solely in the universe of "DodgeBall," a 2004 comedy film starring Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller. But for one day only, on Aug. 8, ESPN will transform ESPNU to ESPN The Ocho and broadcast a full lineup of non-traditional sports. 

The real-life Ocho will show some weird-but-not-that-weird sports like disc golf and ultimate frisbee, but those who truly live an Ocho lifestyle will be most excited about the really niche stuff. Like the airing of the 2016 Kabbadi World Cup Final. 

Tech & Media
Media Circus: Marty Smith Lands Monthly Interview Show on ESPN
 
From ESPN's press release: "A contact team sport that originated in India involving two teams and unique rule. The goal is for each team’s “raider” to tag as many of the opposing team’s players as possible and return to his/her home half all while taking just a single breath."
 
Let me check my schedule...yeah, that'll fit.

There is one piece of bad news: legendary broadcast duo Pepper Brooks and Cotton McKnight will not be on the call. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters