Amazon to Follow New Zealand 'All Blacks' Rugby Team for Documentary Series

Amazon Prime has been granted access to follow New Zealand's "All Blacks" rugby team for a documentary series that will air in 2018, New Zealand Rugby announced on Tuesday. 

The All Blacks are the top-ranked national rugby team in the world, and the series will give viewers inside access to the team's players, coaches and support staff as they navigate the 2017 season. 

“This is an incredible opportunity to take the unique story of the All Blacks into a huge number of markets and households around the world. We are excited to provide a global audience a behind the scenes look at what makes the All Blacks one of the world’s most respected sports teams. The Amazon production will give an unprecedented insight into what makes this team tick,” NZR Chief Executive Steve Tew said. 

Amazon Prime has produced two seasons of "All or Nothing," a series that follows an NFL team throughout a season. The show followed the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, while the Los Angeles Rams were the subject of the most recent season. 

A source of national pride for New Zealanders and immensely popular worldwide, the All Blacks famously perform the 'Haka dance' to intimidate opponents before matches.

New Zealand has won the last two Rugby World Cups, in 2011 and 2015, and have been named World Rugby Team of the Year each of the past seven years. 

