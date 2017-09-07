Tech & Media

Boomer Esiason on Suspended Co-Host Craig Carton: 'I Love My Partner'

0:34 | Tech & Media
WFAN Radio Host Craig Carton Arrested, Charged in Fraud Scheme
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason addressed the situation involving his radio co-host Craig Carton a day after his arrest.

The FBI arrested Carton, the co-host of WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" on Wednesday and accused him of participating in a ticket fraud scheme in which he pocketed more than $5 million from investors.

Authorities say Carton participated in the fraud to pay off gambling debts.

Tech & Media
WFAN Host Craig Carton Allegedly Defrauded New York-Based Brigade Capital Management

The radio station announced that Carton was suspended and on Thursday, former NFL quarterback and CBS football analyst Phil Simms filled in for Carton.

"Maybe our point guard’s not here, but we’re going to continue to do it and I’m going to bring my friends in here til we find a permanent replacement, if in fact that’s where this is going to take us," Esiason said on Thursday. "But I just want people to know out there, that I love my partner for 10 years. I still love my partner. I love his family, I love his kids. And I am praying every single day that he lands on his feet, that they land on their feet. And there’s nothing worse than having a family go through what they have to go through now.”

Carton has co-hosted WFAN's morning show with Esiason since 2007.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters