Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason addressed the situation involving his radio co-host Craig Carton a day after his arrest.

The FBI arrested Carton, the co-host of WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" on Wednesday and accused him of participating in a ticket fraud scheme in which he pocketed more than $5 million from investors.

Authorities say Carton participated in the fraud to pay off gambling debts.

The radio station announced that Carton was suspended and on Thursday, former NFL quarterback and CBS football analyst Phil Simms filled in for Carton.

"Maybe our point guard’s not here, but we’re going to continue to do it and I’m going to bring my friends in here til we find a permanent replacement, if in fact that’s where this is going to take us," Esiason said on Thursday. "But I just want people to know out there, that I love my partner for 10 years. I still love my partner. I love his family, I love his kids. And I am praying every single day that he lands on his feet, that they land on their feet. And there’s nothing worse than having a family go through what they have to go through now.”

Carton has co-hosted WFAN's morning show with Esiason since 2007.