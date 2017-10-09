ESPN SportsCenter anchor Michael Smith will not be on television for Monday's 6 p.m. ET episode of SportsCenter. His co-host Jemele Hill was suspended by the network for two weeks after a series of tweets that she made on Sunday night reportedly violated the company's social media guidelines.

Smith will be replaced by Matt Berrie, who was scheduled to appear on from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Smith is expected to return to SC6 on Tuesday.

Hill was suspended after tweeting about Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones saying that players should stand for the national anthem. After a Twitter user asked how fans should proceed if they disagreed with Jones's stance, Hill suggested boycotting Cowboys advertisers. She later said that she was not advocating an NFL boycott.

“If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers,” Hill tweeted at 10:50 p.m. ET Sunday. “Don't place the burden squarely on the players."

Responding to a tweet from a Twitter follower that listed some Cowboys' sponsors, Hill tweeted, "This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers."

Last month, Hill called President Trump a "white supremacist" on Twitter and was warned by ESPN of the company policy. The network did not punish her bye White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the remarks a "fireable offense." Hill stood by her tweets.

Hill has been working with ESPN since 2006.