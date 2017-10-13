We live in a great era for play-by-play voices. The list of quality game-callers is deep and sports broadcasting has become far more inclusive than ever as evidenced by women (Tiffany Greene, Beth Mowins, Kate Scott, etc…) regularly getting play-by-play assignments that have traditionally been the domain of men only.

Given the quality of talent among play-by-play voices, I thought it would be a fun parlor game to list the 25 best working play-by-play broadcasters in the business. This list is entirely subjective. It is entirely based on my likes when it comes to professionalism, preparation and quality of broadcast. I expect to be told on social media that the list sucks.

Some quick caveats: I did not include announcers working on sports television outside of the United States. If I did broadcasters such as Galvão Bueno, Andrés Cantor, Bob Cole and Martin Tyler would be on the list. I stayed away from broadcasters who are locally based, such as the fabulous Gary Cohen (New York Mets), Pat Hughes (Chicago Cubs), Jon Miller (San Francisco Giants) and Merrill Reese (Philadelphia Eagles). There are also a ton of quality broadcasters who did not make my Top 25 who would easily make other lists, such as Marv Albert (a likely Top 10 for someone else), Adam Amin, Jason Benetti, Tim Brando, Bob Costas, Joe Davis, Dave Flemming, Dan Hicks, Matt Vasgersian, Ted Robinson, Bob Wischusen and on and on.

But the goal was to come up with a Top 25. So herewith your 2017 list.

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

25. Verne Lundquist, CBS Sports

I don’t care that he’s retired from gamecalling. He’s on my list so I can give him the option of coming back.

Porter Binks/Sports Illustrated

24. Beth Mowins, ESPN

The signature voice of the popular Women’s World Series coverage (viewership is around 2 million), one of the best-ever calling women’s basketball and as expected, her NFL work on CBS and ESPN has been strong.

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

23. Phil Liggett, NBC Sports

The soundtrack for the Tour de France in the United States. He and the equally-terrific Paul Sherwen have called the race together for 32 years.

Steve Mack/Getty Images

22. Mary Carillo, The Tennis Channel and NBC Sports

A play-by-play caller who is unafraid to deliver truths while calling a match. Carillo treats broadcasting with a journalistic bent.

Courtesy of NBC Sports

21. Arlo White, NBC Sports

For those of us who love the Premier League, White is a treat each weekend.

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

20. Jim Lampley, HBO Sports

The gold standard for boxing broadcasters.

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

19. Kevin Burkhardt, Fox Sports

Great to see a grinder keep moving up in the business. Also, a quality studio host.

Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

18. Sean McDonough, ESPN

People have short memories: He and Chris Spielman once formed college football’s best listen.

Courtesy of ESPN Media Zone

17. Brad Nessler, CBS

He’s been a seamless fit as the lead voice of the most important college football conference.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

16. Dave Pasch, ESPN

An underrated voice who provides quality calls in both college basketball and college football. Plus, he handles Bill Walton.

Courtesy of Fox Sports

15. Kenny Albert, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, MSG Networks

Albert’s multi-sport versatility is very impressive and always provides a professional broadcast no matter the sport.

Mathew Imaging/WireImage

14. Chris Fowler, ESPN

The best tennis match caller working today. There are better on college football but he’s improved each year at that gig, too.

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

13. Gus Johnson, Fox Sports

Nobody does late-game excitement better than Johnson, who has long showed versatility between college football, college basketball and the NBA.

Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

12. Dan Shulman, ESPN

One of the best national baseball voices around and a quality college basketball voice.

Chris Condon/PGA TOUR

11. Jim Nantz, CBS Sports

A great big event golf voice and his technical skill in helping Tony Romo emerge this year should not go unnoticed.

Maarten de Boer/Contour by Getty Images

10. Joe Buck, Fox Sports

Perennially underrated as a baseball voice and he’s self-deprecating on the mic, which is welcome.

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

9. Kevin Harlan, CBS, Turner Sports, and Westwood One

Morphs easily between audio (calling the NFL) and television (calling the NBA). Pure quality and great pipes.

Courtesy of ESPN Media Zone

8. Ian Darke, ESPN

Just an absolutely pleasure to listen to for U.S. soccer fans since he came Stateside. Darke has elevated the call of the U.S. national teams to a place it had not been prior to his assignment.

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images

7. Joe Tessitore, ESPN

In my opinion, Tessitore, Todd Blackledge and Holly Rowe form the best college football group today. He’s also an excellent blow-by-blow caller in boxing.

Twitter @BAndersonPxP

6. Brian Anderson, CBS Sports, Turner Sports and Fox Sports Wisconsin (Brewers)

This isn’t too high for him. Smart broadcasting marks know the kind of quality Anderson brings on baseball, college basketball and the NBA.

Christopher Mast/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

5. Mike Tirico, NBC Sports

The most versatile play by play voice of his generation: Tirico has called primetime NFL games, NBA Finals (on radio), college basketball, major college football including Notre Dame, golf and tennis.

Courtesy of CBS

4. Ian Eagle, CBS Sports, Westwood One, Tennis Channel, YES Network

One of the best at infusing humor in a broadcast, an Eagle broadcast is always informative and entertaining.

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

3. Mike Breen, ESPN/ABC and MSG Networks

Along with being one of the best NBA voices in history, Breen shares the mic with his analysts (ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and Walt Frazier on MSG) as selflessly as any top play-by-play voice.

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

2. Al Michaels, NBC Sports

Still the gold standard for the NFL—and still going strong at age 72. He’ll call his 10th Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018.

Courtesy of NBC Sports

1. Mike Emrick, NBC Sports

Traveling through an alphabet soup of employers (including NBC, CBS, Fox, MSG, VERSUS, TNT, OLN, CSTV, SportsChannel Philadelphia, PRISM and Fox Sports Net) during his five-decade Hall of Fame broadcasting career, Emrick has cemented himself as the announcer most associated with the NHL in America. But his skills go well beyond merely his sport. No working sports broadcaster does frantic better than Emrick, who turned 70 on Aug. 1. He’s also a magnificent wordsmith. We will not see his kind again soon when he leaves.

“My role is to be a conduit between the skill of the players and the understanding of the fans," Emrick once told me. "I'm just more or less someone who can describe something, and hopefully with passion.”