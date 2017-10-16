Tom Crean, John Thompson III Join ESPN As College Basketball Analysts

Tom Crean has found a home as a broadcaster for the upcoming season.

By Chris Chavez
October 16, 2017

Former college basketball head coaches Tom Crean and John Thompson III will join ESPN's staff as college basketball analysts for the upcoming season, the network announced.

Crean is heading into the broadcasting side of basketball after 15 years of coaching at Indiana and Marquette. He was fired from Indiana in March after nine seasons with the school. He won two regular-season Big Ten championships, qualified for four NCAA tournaments in the past six seasons and reached three Sweet 16s with the Hoosiers. He led Dwyane Wade and Marquette to the Final Four in 2003.

Thompson was fired by Georgetown in March after the Hoyas finished the year 14–18. The Hoyas failed to make the NCAA tournament in three of the past four seasons. Thompson finished his 13-year tenure at Georgetown with a 278–151 record.

ESPN plans to announce the game and studio teams in the coming weeks.

