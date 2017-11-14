Here Are Amazon's Best Black Friday Deals on Sports Gear, TVs, Video Games and More

NoDerog/Getty Images
November 14, 2017

by Liz Steelman

Thanksgiving is only eight days and a handful of hours away, which means retailers are chomping at the bit to offer customers their deals for the “Turkey 5,” or the five shopping-packed days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. As reported earlier this month, Amazon is just one retailer that’s going full out to deliver customers top-notch deals this year, and today, they released a sneak peek. There's good news for those looking to complete their holiday shopping even before they sit down to Turkey day dinner, too—some of the incredible deals are available to shop as early as November 17.

Some highlights include the lowest price ever for an Echo Dot ($30), the lowest price ever for a Fire HD tablet ($100), a Fire TV Stick for $25, a 40-inch smart TV for $280, 35 percent off Melissa and Doug toys and furniture, and up to 60 percent off select New Balance apparel. Also starting today, all first-time Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get their first three months for just $1, whether or not you are a Prime member.

For the big day, the Prime-giant will offer customers more than 30 Deals of the Day (deals available as supplies last) and thousands of Lightning Deals (those that last for a few hours) at amazon.com/blackfriday. If you have the Amazon app, you can set alerts to watch a deal so you can get a push notification to shop as soon a deal becomes available. If you're already the owner of an Echo or another Alexa-enabled device, you can start shopping select Black Friday deals starting at 5 p.m. PST on Wednesday, November 22 just by asking Alexa.

Want to scope out potential purchases now? Below, everything that will be on sale between November 17 and November 24.

Amazon Devices

Echo Dot, $30 (Originally $50)
Echo, $80 (Originally $100)
Echo Plus, $120 (Originally $150)
Amazon Tap, $80 (Originally $130)
Add a smart plug to any Echo purchase for only $5, (Originally $25)
Amazon Cloud Cam, $100 (Originally $120)
Fire 7 Kids Edition, $70 for one or $130 for two (Originally $100 for one)
Fire HD 8 Kid Edition, $90 for one or $170 for two (Originally $130)
Fire HD 10, $100 (Originally $150)
Fire HD 8, $50 (Originally $80)
Kindle Paperwhite, $90 (Originally $120)
Kindle, $50 (Originally $80)
Kindle for Kids Bundle, $70 (Originally $100)
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $25 (Originally $40)

Sports & Outdoors

New Balance shoes and apparel, up to 60% off
Under Armour TB12 Recovery Sleepwear, up to 30% off
Select Tumbl Trak products, 20% off
Bushnell Binoculars and Camelbak Hydration on sale
Select camo apparel, up to 35% off
Select Barska products, 20% off
Nikon Coolshot 80 Rangefinder, up to 25% off
Atomic Foosball Table, 20% off
Select X-Rocker Gaming Chairs, 25% off
Select Killerspin Table Tennis Rackets, up to 35% off
Select Paragon popcorn machines, 20% off
Segway Minipro 2018 Edition, 30% off

Electronics

Premium brand 40-inch smart TV, $280
Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $2,000
Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $1,200
Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), $1,298
Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $1,500
Samsung UN55MU8000 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), $898
Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $1,000
32-inch 720p TV, $70
49-inch 4k TV, $160
Select TP-Link smart home and networking products, up to 30% off
Select Seagate hard drives, up to 25% off
Acer Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, up to $150 off
Cyberpowerpc Gaming Desktop, up to $120 off
Corsair K70 Gaming Keyboard, 30 percent off
Select SanDisk memory products, up to 35% off
PC gaming laptops, desktops, components and more, up to 40% off
Select 3D printers, up to 25% off

Video Games

Select Playstation virtual reality bundles, save up to $100
Just Dance 2018 Gold Box, up to 50% off

Toys

Melissa & Doug toys and furniture, up to 35% off
K'NEX Thrill Rides-Kraken's Revenge Roller Coaster, up to 40% off
Select Crayola arts and crafts, up to 30% off
Select Paw Patrol toys, up to 30% off
Select Zoomer toys, up to 50% off
Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit, 20% off
Anki Cozmo, $30 off

Home Furnishings

Select Thanksgiving and holiday décor, up to 35% off
Select mattresses, furniture and area rugs, up to 40% off
Select Rubbermaid products, up to 35% off
Select Thermos products, up to 40% off
Queen Rose Full Pregnancy Body Pillow, 80% off
CoffeeGator Pour Over Coffee Maker, 20% off
Silpada ‘Santa Fe’ Sterling Silver, Brass and Turquoise Bracelet, 60% off

Smart Home

Schlage Smart Lock, $40 off
Bluetooth-enabled Opal Nugget Ice Maker, $50 off
SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit, $100 off

Music, TV, Movies & Books

New release movies and TV seasons, 40% off
Catalog best sellers to rent or purchase on Amazon Video, 40% off
Select Kindle best-selling books, up to 80% off

Pets

Soft WellBites Dog Treats, 35% off
Fluval 2.6-Gallon Aquarium Kit, 15% off

This article was originally published on Real Simple.

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters