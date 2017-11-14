by Liz Steelman
Thanksgiving is only eight days and a handful of hours away, which means retailers are chomping at the bit to offer customers their deals for the “Turkey 5,” or the five shopping-packed days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. As reported earlier this month, Amazon is just one retailer that’s going full out to deliver customers top-notch deals this year, and today, they released a sneak peek. There's good news for those looking to complete their holiday shopping even before they sit down to Turkey day dinner, too—some of the incredible deals are available to shop as early as November 17.
Some highlights include the lowest price ever for an Echo Dot ($30), the lowest price ever for a Fire HD tablet ($100), a Fire TV Stick for $25, a 40-inch smart TV for $280, 35 percent off Melissa and Doug toys and furniture, and up to 60 percent off select New Balance apparel. Also starting today, all first-time Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get their first three months for just $1, whether or not you are a Prime member.
For the big day, the Prime-giant will offer customers more than 30 Deals of the Day (deals available as supplies last) and thousands of Lightning Deals (those that last for a few hours) at amazon.com/blackfriday. If you have the Amazon app, you can set alerts to watch a deal so you can get a push notification to shop as soon a deal becomes available. If you're already the owner of an Echo or another Alexa-enabled device, you can start shopping select Black Friday deals starting at 5 p.m. PST on Wednesday, November 22 just by asking Alexa.
Want to scope out potential purchases now? Below, everything that will be on sale between November 17 and November 24.
Amazon Devices
Echo Dot, $30 (Originally $50)
Echo, $80 (Originally $100)
Echo Plus, $120 (Originally $150)
Amazon Tap, $80 (Originally $130)
Add a smart plug to any Echo purchase for only $5, (Originally $25)
Amazon Cloud Cam, $100 (Originally $120)
Fire 7 Kids Edition, $70 for one or $130 for two (Originally $100 for one)
Fire HD 8 Kid Edition, $90 for one or $170 for two (Originally $130)
Fire HD 10, $100 (Originally $150)
Fire HD 8, $50 (Originally $80)
Kindle Paperwhite, $90 (Originally $120)
Kindle, $50 (Originally $80)
Kindle for Kids Bundle, $70 (Originally $100)
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $25 (Originally $40)
Sports & Outdoors
New Balance shoes and apparel, up to 60% off
Under Armour TB12 Recovery Sleepwear, up to 30% off
Select Tumbl Trak products, 20% off
Bushnell Binoculars and Camelbak Hydration on sale
Select camo apparel, up to 35% off
Select Barska products, 20% off
Nikon Coolshot 80 Rangefinder, up to 25% off
Atomic Foosball Table, 20% off
Select X-Rocker Gaming Chairs, 25% off
Select Killerspin Table Tennis Rackets, up to 35% off
Select Paragon popcorn machines, 20% off
Segway Minipro 2018 Edition, 30% off
Electronics
Premium brand 40-inch smart TV, $280
Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $2,000
Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $1,200
Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), $1,298
Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $1,500
Samsung UN55MU8000 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), $898
Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $1,000
32-inch 720p TV, $70
49-inch 4k TV, $160
Select TP-Link smart home and networking products, up to 30% off
Select Seagate hard drives, up to 25% off
Acer Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, up to $150 off
Cyberpowerpc Gaming Desktop, up to $120 off
Corsair K70 Gaming Keyboard, 30 percent off
Select SanDisk memory products, up to 35% off
PC gaming laptops, desktops, components and more, up to 40% off
Select 3D printers, up to 25% off
Video Games
Select Playstation virtual reality bundles, save up to $100
Just Dance 2018 Gold Box, up to 50% off
Toys
Melissa & Doug toys and furniture, up to 35% off
K'NEX Thrill Rides-Kraken's Revenge Roller Coaster, up to 40% off
Select Crayola arts and crafts, up to 30% off
Select Paw Patrol toys, up to 30% off
Select Zoomer toys, up to 50% off
Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit, 20% off
Anki Cozmo, $30 off
Home Furnishings
Select Thanksgiving and holiday décor, up to 35% off
Select mattresses, furniture and area rugs, up to 40% off
Select Rubbermaid products, up to 35% off
Select Thermos products, up to 40% off
Queen Rose Full Pregnancy Body Pillow, 80% off
CoffeeGator Pour Over Coffee Maker, 20% off
Silpada ‘Santa Fe’ Sterling Silver, Brass and Turquoise Bracelet, 60% off
Smart Home
Schlage Smart Lock, $40 off
Bluetooth-enabled Opal Nugget Ice Maker, $50 off
SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit, $100 off
Music, TV, Movies & Books
New release movies and TV seasons, 40% off
Catalog best sellers to rent or purchase on Amazon Video, 40% off
Select Kindle best-selling books, up to 80% off
Pets
Soft WellBites Dog Treats, 35% off
Fluval 2.6-Gallon Aquarium Kit, 15% off
This article was originally published on Real Simple.