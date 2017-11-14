by Liz Steelman

Thanksgiving is only eight days and a handful of hours away, which means retailers are chomping at the bit to offer customers their deals for the “Turkey 5,” or the five shopping-packed days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. As reported earlier this month, Amazon is just one retailer that’s going full out to deliver customers top-notch deals this year, and today, they released a sneak peek. There's good news for those looking to complete their holiday shopping even before they sit down to Turkey day dinner, too—some of the incredible deals are available to shop as early as November 17.

Some highlights include the lowest price ever for an Echo Dot ($30), the lowest price ever for a Fire HD tablet ($100), a Fire TV Stick for $25, a 40-inch smart TV for $280, 35 percent off Melissa and Doug toys and furniture, and up to 60 percent off select New Balance apparel. Also starting today, all first-time Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get their first three months for just $1, whether or not you are a Prime member.

For the big day, the Prime-giant will offer customers more than 30 Deals of the Day (deals available as supplies last) and thousands of Lightning Deals (those that last for a few hours) at amazon.com/blackfriday. If you have the Amazon app, you can set alerts to watch a deal so you can get a push notification to shop as soon a deal becomes available. If you're already the owner of an Echo or another Alexa-enabled device, you can start shopping select Black Friday deals starting at 5 p.m. PST on Wednesday, November 22 just by asking Alexa.

Want to scope out potential purchases now? Below, everything that will be on sale between November 17 and November 24.

Amazon Devices

Echo Dot, $30 (Originally $50)

Echo, $80 (Originally $100)

Echo Plus, $120 (Originally $150)

Amazon Tap, $80 (Originally $130)

Add a smart plug to any Echo purchase for only $5, (Originally $25)

Amazon Cloud Cam, $100 (Originally $120)

Fire 7 Kids Edition, $70 for one or $130 for two (Originally $100 for one)

Fire HD 8 Kid Edition, $90 for one or $170 for two (Originally $130)

Fire HD 10, $100 (Originally $150)

Fire HD 8, $50 (Originally $80)

Kindle Paperwhite, $90 (Originally $120)

Kindle, $50 (Originally $80)

Kindle for Kids Bundle, $70 (Originally $100)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $25 (Originally $40)

Sports & Outdoors

New Balance shoes and apparel, up to 60% off

Under Armour TB12 Recovery Sleepwear, up to 30% off

Select Tumbl Trak products, 20% off

Bushnell Binoculars and Camelbak Hydration on sale

Select camo apparel, up to 35% off

Select Barska products, 20% off

Nikon Coolshot 80 Rangefinder, up to 25% off

Atomic Foosball Table, 20% off

Select X-Rocker Gaming Chairs, 25% off

Select Killerspin Table Tennis Rackets, up to 35% off

Select Paragon popcorn machines, 20% off

Segway Minipro 2018 Edition, 30% off

Electronics

Premium brand 40-inch smart TV, $280

Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $2,000

Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $1,200

Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), $1,298

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $1,500

Samsung UN55MU8000 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), $898

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $1,000

32-inch 720p TV, $70

49-inch 4k TV, $160

Select TP-Link smart home and networking products, up to 30% off

Select Seagate hard drives, up to 25% off

Acer Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, up to $150 off

Cyberpowerpc Gaming Desktop, up to $120 off

Corsair K70 Gaming Keyboard, 30 percent off

Select SanDisk memory products, up to 35% off

PC gaming laptops, desktops, components and more, up to 40% off

Select 3D printers, up to 25% off

Video Games

Select Playstation virtual reality bundles, save up to $100

Just Dance 2018 Gold Box, up to 50% off

Toys

Melissa & Doug toys and furniture, up to 35% off

K'NEX Thrill Rides-Kraken's Revenge Roller Coaster, up to 40% off

Select Crayola arts and crafts, up to 30% off

Select Paw Patrol toys, up to 30% off

Select Zoomer toys, up to 50% off

Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit, 20% off

Anki Cozmo, $30 off

Home Furnishings

Select Thanksgiving and holiday décor, up to 35% off

Select mattresses, furniture and area rugs, up to 40% off

Select Rubbermaid products, up to 35% off

Select Thermos products, up to 40% off

Queen Rose Full Pregnancy Body Pillow, 80% off

CoffeeGator Pour Over Coffee Maker, 20% off

Silpada ‘Santa Fe’ Sterling Silver, Brass and Turquoise Bracelet, 60% off

Smart Home

Schlage Smart Lock, $40 off

Bluetooth-enabled Opal Nugget Ice Maker, $50 off

SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit, $100 off

Music, TV, Movies & Books

New release movies and TV seasons, 40% off

Catalog best sellers to rent or purchase on Amazon Video, 40% off

Select Kindle best-selling books, up to 80% off

Pets

Soft WellBites Dog Treats, 35% off

Fluval 2.6-Gallon Aquarium Kit, 15% off

This article was originally published on Real Simple.