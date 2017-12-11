A former NFL Network employee has accused several former players and a former high-ranking network executive of sexual harassment, according to court documents obtained by Bloomberg.

Jami Cantor, a former NFL Network wardrobe stylist, accuses former analyst Donovan McNabb, current analysts Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans and former executive producer Eric Weinberger of various forms of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Faulk is accused of asking Cantor invasive sexual questions and groping her. Taylor allegedly sent a video of himself masturbating in the shower. McNabb is accused of sending inappropriate texts. Weinberger, now the president of Bill Simmons Media Group, allegedly sent Cantor nude photos, graphic texts and told Canton she was “put on earth to pleasure me.”

“Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor, and Heath Evans have been suspended from their duties at NFL Network pending an investigation into these allegations,” an NFL Network spokesperson said in a statement to SI.com.

McNabb left NFL Network in 2013 and Weinberger departed in 2015. Cantor was fired in October 2016, and replaced by a woman 21 years younger, she alleges in a lawsuit against the network.