Ryen Russillo is giving up his ESPN radio gig. His final show will be on Friday, Dec. 22
According to a statement, Russillo, whose show airs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, is leaving to pursue other opportunities.
"This was a really tough decision. ESPN Radio means a lot to me. Even though I won't be sitting in a studio every day like I have for the last eight plus years, I'm looking forward to working on a podcast and still providing content for the company."
While Russillo is done with the radio show, he'll still be doing a weekly podcast through next summer.
Russillo started on ESPN radio as Scott Van Pelt's sidekick before getting his own show.