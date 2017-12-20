Ryen Russillo Leaving ESPN Radio

Ryen Russillo's last day on ESPN Radio is Dec. 22

By Jimmy Traina
December 20, 2017

Ryen Russillo is giving up his ESPN radio gig. His final show will be on Friday, Dec. 22

According to a statement, Russillo, whose show airs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

"This was a really tough decision. ESPN Radio means a lot to me. Even though I won't be sitting in a studio every day like I have for the last eight plus years, I'm looking forward to working on a podcast and still providing content for the company."

While Russillo is done with the radio show, he'll still be doing a weekly podcast through next summer.

Russillo started on ESPN radio as Scott Van Pelt's sidekick before getting his own show.

