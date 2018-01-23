Report: Alex Rodriguez Joining ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Booth While Remaining With Fox

A-Rod will still be working with Fox while on ESPN’s flagship baseball broadcast. 

By Dan Gartland
January 23, 2018

Alex Rodriguez will be the third member of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball booth while maintaining his current position with Fox, Michael McCarthy of Sporting News reports

Last season was Rodriguez’s first as a full-time analyst for Fox. He debuted as a guest broadcaster during the 2015 World Series and took on a larger role in the 2016 playoffs. His work has mostly been as a studio analyst, though he has served as the color commentator in the booth for a handful of games. In either case, he has been widely praised. Regardless of his reputation as a PED user, his knowledge and passion for the game are undeniable. 

Rodriguez replaces​ Aaron Boone, who accepted the Yankees manager job earlier this offseason. (Coincidentally, Rodriguez also replaced Boone as the third baseman in New York after Boone was injured in an offseason basketball game.)

Rodriguez and Jessica Mendoza will be the analysts, though ESPN has yet to name a replacement for Dan Shulman on play-by-play.

