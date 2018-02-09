The Boston Herald has taken down a report claiming Tom Brady would hold out if he didn't get a raise as the newspaper investigates whether the story's author was catfished.

Ron Borges, a sportswriter for the Herald, reported on Thursday night that Brady would not report to OTAs if he didn't receive a raise comparable to the one the 49ers gave his former backup, Jimmy Garoppolo. The report, which cited several unnamed "sources," was apparently the result of a text conversation Borges had with a man pretending to be Brady's agent, Don Yee.

The story has since been taken down from the Herald's website and pictures of the conversation, which appears to be between Borges and a man pretending to be Yee rather than Yee himself, were posted to the Twitter account of popular Boston radio show Kirk & Callahan. The Twitter account claims the perpetrator of the hoax is "Nick from Boston."

SI.com reached out to the Herald but multiple calls have not been returned. Pro Football Talk reached out to the Herald's sports editor, Sam Leahy, who told PFT, "we're looking into it."

Earlier Thursday, San Francisco made Garoppolo the highest-paid player on a per-year basis in NFL history by signing him to a five-year, $137.5 million deal that includes $74 million in guarantees. For comparison, Brady is set to make a total of roughly $22 million next season.