NBA Partners With Mindfulness and Meditation App Headspace

As part of the deal, players and employees of the NBA, WNBA and G-League will receive subscriptions to Headspace. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 20, 2018

The NBA is partnering with mindfulness and meditation app Headspace, both organizations announced on Tuesday

As part of the deal, all players and employees of the NBA, WNBA and G-League will receive subscriptions to the app, which costs the general public $96 per year. The league will co-produce guided trainig content with Headspace and feature the content on its app, which has been downloaded more than 42 million times, according to the Wall Street Journal

Headspace, whose tagline is "Meditation and Mindfulness Made Simple," told the WSJ that it has reached more than 25 million users across 190 countries. Earlier this month, the app inked a partnership with Nike to produce guided running meditations. 

Headspace was founded in 2009 by Andy Puddicombe, a former Buddhist monk. 

According to the WSJ, no money changed hands during the deal. 

