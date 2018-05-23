Report: ESPN Takes UFC Package From Fox In Five-Year Deal

ESPN reportedly paying $1.5 billion in taking UFC rights from Fox.

By Scooby Axson
May 23, 2018

ESPN is taking control of the television rights for the Ultimate Fighting Championship from Fox Sports, according to multiple media reports.

The network had already secured the UFC's digital rights, annoucing a deal last month. That deal is worth $150 million per year and slated to start Jan. 1.

Variety reports the new deal will allow ESPN to show 30 events per year and the network is paying UFC $1.5 billion over the life of the five–year deal.

According to reports, the owners of UFC were seeking $450 million a year to broadcast events.

Endeavor, which was previously known as WME-IMG, bought UFC for over $4 billion in July 2016.

ESPN is set to show 10 full events and 12 pay-per-view events on its linear starting, with five more events going to ESPN+. But UFC will maintain the rights to 12 PPV events per year.

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)