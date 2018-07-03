What's New on SI TV in July 2018? Raging Bull, Longest Yard Now Streaming

What's new on SI TV in July 2018?

By Nihal Kolur
July 03, 2018

Sports Illustrated TV is back with new additions for July 2018, giving sports fans an opportunity to watch award-winning original sports movies, documentaries and television shows.

SI TV goes beyond the game to explore the athletes, coaches, families, fashion, culture and lifestyle around sports.

You can sign up for a free trial now

Check out SI TV's newest additions: 

Movies

The Longest Yard

Adam Sandler stars as a prison inmate who forms a football team to challenge the prison guards in this all-time classic.

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Based on the life of prodigy chess player Joshua Waitzkin, the young child refuses to be as aggressive as chess legend Bobby Fischer, instead choosing to win on his own terms.

Raging Bull

Legendary boxer Jake LaMotta's violence and temper leads him to the top of the boxing world, but destroys his life outside of it.

Legend of Bagger Vance

A mystical caddy helps a down-and-out golfer rediscover his game and his life.

The Cutting Edge

A former hockey player teams up with a tempermental figure skater to try and win an Olympic gold medal as a figure skating pairs team

American Flyers

Sports physician Marcus trains for a bicycle race across the Rocky Mountains with his brother David, but doesn't tell him about his mental instability.

SI Original Documentaries

Losing Tyler

After their son Tyler's suicide in January, the Hilinski family searches for answers and grapples with an impossible decision.

Percy Harvin's Long Road Home

Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin reveals that he was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder during his playing days, and reveals how that affected his up-and-down career.

Tony Hawk: Still in Flight

At age 50, legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk is a dad, businessman, and living the good life in California. But he still hasn’t given up the sport that made him a household name in the ’90s.

Other documentary additions include:

The Lost Son of HavanaIn the Hands of the GodsPromised LandGranny's Got Game and The Natural: Best There Ever Was

