ESPN Settles Lawsuit With Tennis Broadcaster Doug Adler After Venus Williams Controversy

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Doug Adler was fired by ESPN two years ago after a remark during a broadcast about Venus Williams. 

By Jimmy Traina
February 07, 2019

ESPN has settled a wrongful termination lawsuit with tennis announcer Doug Adler, the New York Post reports.

During a Jan. 18, 2017, Australian Open match between Venus Williams and Stefanie Voegele, Adler, a former tennis pro, said that Venus Williams put "the guerilla effect on, charging" after she had moved to the net while Voegele was serving. Some viewers thought Adler had referred to Williams as a "gorilla" and complained to the network. 

After the incident, Adler apologized and said he “simply and inadvertently chose the wrong word to describe her play." ESPN fired Adler, who followed by bringing a lawsuit against the World Wide Leader that February.

The network has now “amicably resolved our dispute with Doug Adler,” according to the New York Post

In the lawsuit, Adler claimed emotional distress, citing that being branded a "racist" caused him to lose other TV work. 

The Post reports that Adler received a monetary settlement and may soon call tennis matches again for ESPN.

