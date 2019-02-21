Veteran Boston Globe Baseball Writer Nick Cafardo Dies at 62

Cafardo died at the Red Sox training facility after suffering an apparent embolism.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 21, 2019

Longtime Boston Globe baseball columnist Nick Cafardo died on Thursday in Fort Myers, Florida, the newspaper announced.

According to the Globe, Cafardo was at JetBlue Park, the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox, when he was apparently stricken by an embolism at the park. Members of the Red Sox medical team were unable to revive him.

Cafardo was 62 years old.

“Nick was one of the best people to ever walk through our doors — generous with his time and insights, immensely knowledgeable, deeply devoted to the Globe,’’ the Globe’s editor, Brian McGrory, said. “He had a view of the Red Sox and the game on a national scale that is virtually unrivaled. For those reasons, he was one of our most read writers, constantly attracting followers near and far, his weekly baseball notes column being destination reading for tens of thousands of people.’’

Cafardo joined the Globe in 1989 and established himself as one of Boston's most prominent sports reporters over the next three decades. When he wasn't on the Red Sox beat, Cafardo covered the New England Patriots and authored the 2002 book, "The Impossible Team: The Worst to First Patriots' Super Bowl Season."

Cafardo is survived by his wife and two children.

