Legendary Sports Illustrated Golf Writer Dan Jenkins Dies at 89

Legendary Sports Illustrated golf writer and best-selling novelist Dan Jenkins died late Thursday night, TCU Director of Athletics Jeremiah Donati confirmed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Jenkins was 89.

Friends close to Jenkins reportedly said his condition had worsened over the last three days before he passed on Thursday.

The Fort Worth, Texas native attended Texas Christian University, where he was a member of the golf team. Jenkins began his career with for the Fort Worth Press and the Dallas Times Herald before joining Sports Illustrated's staff, where he spent over 25 years, most notably writing about golf and college football.

Four of Jenkins' pieces were included in Sports Illustrated's '60 Years, 60 Iconic Stories' tribute to the magazine's most famous stories published in 2014 ahead of its 60th anniversary. "The Glory Game At Goat Hills," which first appeared in the Aug. 16, 1965 issue, "The Sweet Life Of Swinging Joe," which was published in the Oct. 17, 1966 issue, "The Disciples Of St. Darrell On A Wild Weekend," which originally ran in the Nov. 11, 1963 issue and "Nebraska Rides High," from the Dec. 6, 1971 issue were all republished.

Jenkins eventually left SI for Golf Digest. His career spanned more than six decades.

The Hall of Fame writer won countless awards, including the Red Smith Award, the PEN/ESPN Lifetime Achievement Award for Literary Sports Writing and the Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports Journalism from the PGA of America.

Jenkins is also a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame and is one of three writers to have been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. The University of Texas named an award after him, creating the Jenkins Medal for Excellence in Sportswriting.

He also authored 23 books during his lifetime, including bestsellers “Semi-Tough,” “Baja Oklahoma,” and “Dead Solid Perfect.” Jenkins published “Sports Makes You Type Faster” last year.

A proud alum, Jenkins became TCU's unofficial historian in recent years and was a regular at the Horned Frogs home football games. The school named the press box at Amon G. Carter Stadium after Jenkins in 2017.

Jenkins is survived by his wife June and three children. His daughter, Sally, is an award-winning sports columnist for The Washington Post.