Airing its first exclusive MLB game Thursday, YouTube is aiming for a broadcast that comes across as new yet familiar.

Diehard Phillies and Dodgers fans will be tuning in at 12:35 p.m. eastern expecting to watch baseball the way they’re used to. To please them, YouTube has brought in Philadelphia analyst Ben Davis and LA commentator Orel Hershisher, along with MLB Network play-by-play announcer ​Scott Braun (John Kruk was scheduled to call the game but reportedly called in sick). Viewers won’t be asked to sign-in before streaming and the overall production will look a lot like a typical MLB Network affair.

But of course, MLB is looking for more than a traditional sports network experience out of its deal with the online video giant. YouTube is expected to draw in additional fans, likely younger, more casual, and more global than what the game would get otherwise. It can target potential watchers based on its trove of data, it will add YouTube personalities to the broadcast via an invite-only live chat thread, and it will replace commercials with YouTube-created content.

“We really hope we can thread the needle,” said YouTube’s head of sports partnerships, Tim Katz, “between bringing in a new audience while also making sure it’s not disruptive or unappealing to the core existing baseball audience.” The goal is for baseball fans to walk away feeling like they’d seen a high quality baseball broadcast, with YouTube natives feeling like they enjoyed high quality YouTube content. Thursday’s show, the first of 13 exclusives this season, then, is baseball outreach wrapped in a broadcasting experiment inside a business deal. And it’s about time.

YouTube has now partnered with MLB for a number of years, hosting an array of highlights and sponsoring playoff games. Other leagues have also grown their presence on the platform, each competing for the next generation’s attention. Meanwhile, YouTube has bolstered its live feed chops, from its record-breaking 2012 skydiving stream to its more recent Coachella streams. Along the way, several of its competitors have already jumped into major sports streaming, from Twitter and now Amazon’s Thursday Night Football deals to Facebook’s exclusive MLB offerings last season.

This year, Facebook only has six nonexclusive games, though the social network has other partnerships with the league, including official fan groups for each team (MLB being the only major U.S. sports league with that setup).

YouTube has largely carried over the same broadcast crew from those games. Social media reporter Alexa Datt returns, for instance, already aware of how to blend a typical field reporter’s responsibilities with the more lighthearted elements she’ll be involved with once again Thursday.

For his part, Braun has experience working with new sets of analysts, juggling the digital and analog components of calling a game online, and speaking to two sets of audiences at once. “I think MLB going to where the fans are is a big key,” Braun said. “My nephew, he’s three, and he’s on a tablet flipping through YouTube better than anyone else in the family…. For him to be able to on his own flip on the MLB game on Thursday, that part for me is really cool.”

Thursday’s game will also be available on YouTube TV, where subscribers will have access to that product’s Stats and Key Plays views. Katz said to expect minor tweaks as the season progresses, with bigger changes possibly coming down the road as the company figures out how it can best serve users and leagues. “It’s about learning and growing,” he said. “It’s good for us to dip our toe in the water.”

Speaking of, there’s a 60% chance of rain in Philadelphia. As YouTube is about to learn, surprises like weather delays are just part of life in the big leagues.

