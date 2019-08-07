Legendary sports broadcasters Bob Ley, Doc Emrick and Bud Collins headline the 2019 Sports Broadcast Hall of Fame and will be honored during a ceremony in December.

The hall of fame ceremony will honor 10 total sports broadcasters, directors and producers including Steve Anderson, Mary Ellen Carlyle, Bob Fishman, Jerry Gepner, Roger Penske, Doug Wilson and Ken Woo. Inductions will be held December 17 at the New York Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

"Each of this year's inductees exemplifies the leadership, vision, and professionalism that make the sports TV and production community so important to the rest of the sports industry," Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame Chairman Ken Aagaard said in a statement.

Together, Ley, Emrick and Collins have combined for over 110 years of broadcasting experience that includes calling some of the biggest sporting events in history.

Ley recently announced his retirement from ESPN after 40 years with the company. He helped lead ESPN's breaking news coverage with his popular show, Outside The Lines, which debuted in 1990. The versatile broadcaster also dabbled in investigative journalism as a host of ESPN's E:60 and spent time as a play-by-play announcer.

Emrick has called 14 Stanley Cup Finals as lead announcer on NBC, Fox, Versus and ESPN. He has also won six consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sports Personality for play by play. At 73, Doc still has no plans of slowing down or retiring.

Collins made his name for his enthusiasm calling Wimbledon matches. His passion and humor reeled viewers in for 35 years on NBC. He continued to work for ESPN and the Tennis Channel before passing away in 2016.