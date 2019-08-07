Bob Ley, Doc Emrick, Bud Collins Headline 2019 Sports Broadcast Hall of Fame

The hall of fame ceremony will include 10 total sports broadcasters.

By Damichael Cole
August 07, 2019

Legendary sports broadcasters Bob Ley, Doc Emrick and Bud Collins headline the 2019 Sports Broadcast Hall of Fame and will be honored during a ceremony in December.

The hall of fame ceremony will honor 10 total sports broadcasters, directors and producers including Steve Anderson, Mary Ellen Carlyle, Bob Fishman, Jerry Gepner, Roger Penske, Doug Wilson and Ken Woo. Inductions will be held December 17 at the New York Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. 

"Each of this year's inductees exemplifies the leadership, vision, and professionalism that make the sports TV and production community so important to the rest of the sports industry," Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame Chairman Ken Aagaard said in a statement.

Together, Ley, Emrick and Collins have combined for over 110 years of broadcasting experience that includes calling some of the biggest sporting events in history. 

Ley recently announced his retirement from ESPN after 40 years with the company. He helped lead ESPN's breaking news coverage with his popular show, Outside The Lines, which debuted in 1990. The versatile broadcaster also dabbled in investigative journalism as a host of ESPN's E:60 and spent time as a play-by-play announcer. 

Emrick has called 14 Stanley Cup Finals as lead announcer on NBC, Fox, Versus and ESPN. He has also won six consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sports Personality for play by play. At 73, Doc still has no plans of slowing down or retiring.

Collins made his name for his enthusiasm calling Wimbledon matches. His passion and humor reeled viewers in for 35 years on NBC. He continued to work for ESPN and the Tennis Channel before passing away in 2016. 

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message