Cavaliers' play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died suddenly on Monday evening, the team announced. No details regarding a cause of death have been released.

McLeod called more than 1,000 Cleveland games for FOX Sports Ohio, including the 2016 NBA championship.

An Ohio native, McLeod served as the Cavaliers television play-by-play announcer on FOX Sports Ohio since the 2006 season. The late announcer called games for a total of 36 seasons and also spent 22 seasons announcing Pistons games prior to returning to his home state in 2006. McLeod was about to begin his 14th consecutive season, and 15th overall, in Cleveland as he served in the same capacity with the team during the 1979-80 season.

"He was a true, heart-felt ambassador for the team, fans and entire greater Cleveland community," the team said in a statement. "The Cavaliers extend our deepest condolences to Fred’s entire family, including his wife Beth, mother Marilyn, sister Lynn, and his three children, Sean, Jenna, Molly and each of their families."

McLeod also spent time during his career calling MLB games for the Indians and the Detroit Tigers, as well as the NFL's Lions.