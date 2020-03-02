CBS signed Tony Romo to a new broadcasting contract last week, but before they sealed the deal, the network offered the same gig to Peyton Manning, according to the New York Post.

During negotiations with Romo, CBS offered Manning a contract worth $10 million to $12 million over five or six years, reports the Post. CBS reached out to Manning due to its worries over the size of Romo's potential salary and ESPN's desire to land the former Cowboys quarterback.

Manning was reportedly not quick to make a decision for CBS, and the network moved ahead with discussions with Romo, who it wanted to keep.

On Friday, CBS and Romo agreed to a multi-year deal reportedly worth $180 million over 10 years. The deal came as Romo's representatives and CBS were at the end of their exclusive negotiating period. Had CBS not agreed to a new deal by the end of this week, Romo could have spoken with other networks.

Romo made more than $3 million last season—the final year of his initial three-year TV contract with CBS.