Roger Federer and Nick Kyrgios face off on Friday night at the Miami Open in a semifinal match.

After Kyrgios withdrew from the Indian Wells Masters and missed a matchup with Federer, the two will actually face off this time.

The 21-year-old Kyrgios could be poised for a win given the busy schedule and his athletic advantage over an aging Federer, but the latter’s skills remain sharp.

The winner will face Rafael Nadal in the final.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, March 31

TV: ESPN2

Live stream: Watch the game online here.