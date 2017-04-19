Serena Williams announces she's pregnant

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Tennis star Serena Williams announced that she's pregnant.

Williams, 35, got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December.

Williams posted a photo on Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks."

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

Williams has won more Grand Slam titles than any other player in the Open Era, earning her 23rd at the Australian Open in January.

In early March, she pulled out of Indian Wells and Miami, citing a knee injury. Her last competitive match was the Australian Open final, a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her sister Venus.