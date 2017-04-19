Serena Williams announces she's pregnant
Tennis star Serena Williams announced that she's pregnant.
Williams, 35, got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December.
Williams posted a photo on Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks."
Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017
In early March, she pulled out of Indian Wells and Miami, citing a knee injury. Her last competitive match was the Australian Open final, a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her sister Venus.