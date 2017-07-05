Tennis

Swarms of flying ants have invaded Wimbledon

Jamie Lisanti
an hour ago

The grounds at the All England Club were swarming with fans at Wimbledon on Wednesday, but there was also something else buzzing about.

Tennis
July Fourth and Wimbledon share memorable moments in history

Flying ants invaded Wimbledon as second round play began on Day 3, signaling the start of an annual, unpopular summer event in the south of England. Flying Ant Day has become the name of the period during warmer temperatures during the London summer where queen ants fly over the region to look for a male to mate with and start a new colony.

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

The pesky insects invaded the grass courts at Wimbledon, flying around players and fans in the stands. 

Luckily, the flying ants usually pass within a day or two.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters