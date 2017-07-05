Swarms of flying ants have invaded Wimbledon
The grounds at the All England Club were swarming with fans at Wimbledon on Wednesday, but there was also something else buzzing about.
Flying ants invaded Wimbledon as second round play began on Day 3, signaling the start of an annual, unpopular summer event in the south of England. Flying Ant Day has become the name of the period during warmer temperatures during the London summer where queen ants fly over the region to look for a male to mate with and start a new colony.
The pesky insects invaded the grass courts at Wimbledon, flying around players and fans in the stands.
Diving headfirst into #Wimbledon like... pic.twitter.com/Ok9iXKIDF7— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2017
Dustin Brown has found the perfect way to deal with flying ants at Wimbledon - eat them. #Wimbledon2017 #flyingantday #flyingants pic.twitter.com/bBzuNJLYzj— Matt Collins (@mcollino) July 5, 2017
🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🦇🦇🦇🐝🐝🐜🐜🐜🐜????? @Wimbledon— Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) July 5, 2017
Flying ant day at #Wimbledon 😱🐜 pic.twitter.com/4mIMUVgenr— Claire Scott (@TheClaireScott) July 5, 2017
Luckily, the flying ants usually pass within a day or two.