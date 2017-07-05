The grounds at the All England Club were swarming with fans at Wimbledon on Wednesday, but there was also something else buzzing about.

Flying ants invaded Wimbledon as second round play began on Day 3, signaling the start of an annual, unpopular summer event in the south of England. Flying Ant Day has become the name of the period during warmer temperatures during the London summer where queen ants fly over the region to look for a male to mate with and start a new colony.

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

The pesky insects invaded the grass courts at Wimbledon, flying around players and fans in the stands.

Dustin Brown has found the perfect way to deal with flying ants at Wimbledon - eat them. #Wimbledon2017 #flyingantday #flyingants pic.twitter.com/bBzuNJLYzj — Matt Collins (@mcollino) July 5, 2017

Luckily, the flying ants usually pass within a day or two.