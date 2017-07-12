No. 24-seed Sam Querrey upset No. 1 Andy Murray in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the Wimbledon semifinals.

After winning the first set, Querrey fought back to win the second but Murray was able to take the decisive third set in a tiebreak. He looked to be on his way to a four-set victory, but the American steamrolled in the fourth, winning the set 6-1 in just 22 minutes to force a decider. Querrey jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the final set, marking a 9-game streak, before Murray was finally able to get on the board for 3-1. But it wasn't enough for the Scot, who was clearly struggling with an injury. He was unable to serve or hit forehands with regular movements and turned to dropshots frequently.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

At a record 42nd attempt, Sam Querrey finally reaches a Grand Slam semi-final...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UXrSsCAKV3 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2017

Querrey is the first American man to make a Grand Slam semifinal since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009. Querrey's win also marks the second-straight year the 29-year-old knocked off a World No. 1 and Wimbledon defending champion, after he upset then-World No. 1 and defending champ Novak Djokovic in the third round here last year.

#Querrey reaches his 1st Grand Slam SF in his 42nd appearance (most in Open Era) and ends A. Murray's 25-match win streak against Americans. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) July 12, 2017

With the loss, Murray could lose the World No. 1 ranking if Novak Djokovic wins the title.