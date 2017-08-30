Denis Shapovalov's magical summer continues.

The 18-year-old Canadian made a huge jump in the rankings, from World No. 143 to No. 69, earlier this month when he advanced to the semifinals at the Masters 1000 tournament in Montreal. On Wednesday night in front of a sellout Arthur Ashe crowd, Shapovalov knocked out No. 8-seed Jo-Wilfred Tsonga 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(3) to reach the third round at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Get to know more about the teenage sensation below—we think you're going to be hearing his name a lot more in the future. (For the record: It's Shapo-valov.)

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

He's playing in his second major

Shapovalov is making his debut in New York at the U.S. Open this week, marking his second career Grand Slam main draw appearance. His first came at Wimbledon this year, where he lost in the first round. The Canadian also played at the French Open in May 2017, but lost in the first round of the qualifying tournament.

He had to qualify for the U.S. Open

Even though Shapovalov's ranking rose after his breakout run in Montreal, he did not receive a wildcard and had to play through three rounds of qualifying at the U.S. Open last week to make the main draw, beating Denis Kudla, Gastao Elias and Jan Satral. This is because when the U.S. Open calculated the entry list last month, Shapovalov was still outside the top 100 in the rankings.

He's a Taylor Swift fan

Swift + Shapovalov? What do you think? Sounds like true love to me.

Great to see the Country Music Hall of Fame here in Nashville with my new sponsors #Aird&Berlis Law Firm. P.S great to see my gal @taylorswift 😂 A post shared by Denis Shapovalov (@denis.shapovalov) on May 6, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

He is the youngest player to reach Masters 1000 semifinal

In Montreal, Shapovalov beat Juan Martin del Potro and 15-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal en route to the semifinals, where he lost to eventual champion Alexander Zverev. But the feat made him the youngest-ever to reach an ATP Masters 1000 semifinals and the lowest-ranked player to reach the semifinals at that level in almost 14 years.

Shapovalov also cashed in, winning $220,760—more than he made in playing more than 48 tournaments in his pro career.

The kid does it, 💪



AGAIN!



Denis Shapovalov is the youngest player to ever reach a Masters 1000 semifinal. #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/txVMP6H78l — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 12, 2017

He was born in Israel but resides in the Bahamas

Shapovalov was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, and his parents, Tessa and Viktor Shapovalov, were Russian-Israeli citizens. Before Shapovalov was a year old, the family moved to Canada.

He's always had that long blonde hair

We can't yet confirm if he was born with it (maybe it's Maybelline) but Shapovalov has been rockin' the luscious locks for a long time. Here's a video of him playing tennis at eight years old. It seems as though he has progressed from headband to hat.