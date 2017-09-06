Tennis

Juan Martin del Potro Shocks Roger Federer in U.S. Open Quarterfinals

1:20 | Tennis
The del Potro Effect is Back in New York at U.S. Open
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

Juan Martin del Potro upset Roger Federer in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Wednesday, denying the tournament its first ever meeting between Rafael Nadal and Federer. 

Federer and Nadal seemed to be on a collision course when they were drawn in the same half of the bracket, but del Potro played spoiler. In a rematch of the 2009 final—which del Potro won in five sets—the Argentine kept Federer off-balance, winning a crucial third-set tiebreaker on his way to a 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 victory.

Del Potro's shock victory over Federer, the tournament's No. 3 seed, is even more remarkable considering his journey to the quarterfinals. In the fourth round against Dominic Thiem, del Potro easily dropped the first two sets as he struggled with illness. But he stormed back to claim one of the most memorable comebacks in U.S. Open history and setting up a much-anticipated clash with Federer. 

Federer was flat at times Wednesday, but del Potro played exceptionally well. In the fourth and final set, del Potro only hit one unforced error. 

Del Potro, the tournament's No. 24 seed and the world No. 28, will face top-ranked Rafael Nadal in the semifinal on Friday. The winner will face either Pablo Carreño Busta or Kevin Anderson. 

Del Potro, who has struggled with a series of injuries during his career, hadn't made a semifinal of a Grand Slam since 2013. 

For Federer, the defeat marks the end of a highly successful Grand Slam season that saw him win both the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Federer has 19 career Grand Slam titles. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters