Roger Federer and Juan Martin del Potro will face off in a highly-anticipated U.S. Open quarterfinal match on Wednesday.

Federer, the favorite entering the tournament, reached the quarterfinal after beating Philipp Kohlschreiber in three sets on Monday. Del Potro made the quarterfinals in considerably more dramatic fashion: Down two sets to love and battling illness against Dominic Thiem, del Potro rallied to win the match in five sets, one of the most stunning U.S. Open comebacks in recent memory.

Federer and del Potro famously met in the 2009 U.S. Open final, where the Argentine upset Federer—who had won the last five U.S. Open titles—in five sets.

The winner will face either Rafael Nadal or Andrey Rublev in the U.S. Open semifinals. Kevin Anderson and Pablo Carreno Busta already reached the semifinals.

See how to watch Wednesday's match below.

How to watch

Time: After Madison Keys vs. Kaia Kanepi, which starts at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch live on Watch ESPN.