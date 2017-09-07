CoCo Vandeweghe Beats No. 1 Karolina Pliskova to Reach U.S. Open Semifinals

CoCo Vandeweghe and Madison Keys will meet in the 2017 U.S. Open semifinals on Thursday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The women's semifinals at this year's tournament are all-American: Joining Vandeweghe and Keys are Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams.

Neither Vandeweghe nor Keys has ever been to the final of a Grand Slam. Vandeweghe upset No. 1 Karolina Pliskova to reach the semifinals, while Madison Keys beat Kaia Kanepi in the quarterfinals.

Keys is 2-0 in her career against Vandeweghe.

See how to watch Thursday's semifinal match below.

How to watch

Time: Following Venus Williams–Sloane Stephens, which starts at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch live online with Watch ESPN.