Tennis

How to Watch CoCo Vandeweghe vs. Madison Keys: U.S. Open Live Stream, TV, Time

0:50 | Tennis
CoCo Vandeweghe Beats No. 1 Karolina Pliskova to Reach U.S. Open Semifinals
Stanley Kay
Thursday September 7th, 2017

CoCo Vandeweghe and Madison Keys will meet in the 2017 U.S. Open semifinals on Thursday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

The women's semifinals at this year's tournament are all-American: Joining Vandeweghe and Keys are Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams. 

Neither Vandeweghe nor Keys has ever been to the final of a Grand Slam. Vandeweghe upset No. 1 Karolina Pliskova to reach the semifinals, while Madison Keys beat Kaia Kanepi in the quarterfinals. 

Keys is 2-0 in her career against Vandeweghe. 

See how to watch Thursday's semifinal match below. 

How to watch

Time: Following Venus Williams–Sloane Stephens, which starts at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch live online with Watch ESPN. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters