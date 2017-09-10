Tennis

Rafael Nadal vs. Kevin Anderson: U.S. Open Final Live Blog, Updates

0:33 | Tennis
Sloane Stephens Wins 2017 U.S. Open
The SI Staff
21 minutes ago

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal takes on No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the men's U.S. Open final on Sunday.

Nadal has won four previous meetings between the two with a total of 9-1 on sets, making him even more of the overwhelming favorite as Anderson makes his debut in a Grand Slam final. Nadal, 31, is making his fourth appearance in a U.S. Open final, his first since winning it in 2013. It is his third Grand Slam final appearance of the season. Anderson, also 31, is the first South African to appear in a Grand Slam singles final since Kevin Curren at the 1984 Australian Ope​n.

Who will take home the 2017 U.S. Open trophy on Sunday? Follow along for live updates, scores and analysis on the match starting at 4 p.m. ET.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters