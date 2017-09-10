World No. 1 Rafael Nadal takes on No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the men's U.S. Open final on Sunday.

Nadal has won four previous meetings between the two with a total of 9-1 on sets, making him even more of the overwhelming favorite as Anderson makes his debut in a Grand Slam final. Nadal, 31, is making his fourth appearance in a U.S. Open final, his first since winning it in 2013. It is his third Grand Slam final appearance of the season. Anderson, also 31, is the first South African to appear in a Grand Slam singles final since Kevin Curren at the 1984 Australian Ope​n.

Who will take home the 2017 U.S. Open trophy on Sunday? Follow along for live updates, scores and analysis on the match starting at 4 p.m. ET.