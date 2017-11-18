Roger Federer will meet David Goffin in the semifinals of the 2017 ATP Finals on Saturday in London.

The winner of Saturday's match will play either Jack Sock or Grigor Dimitrov in Sunday's final.

Federer won all three of his group stage matches, beating Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic and Sock to finish in first place. Goffin finished second in the other group, beating an injured Rafa Nadal and easing past Dominic Thiem, with a loss to Grigor Dimitrov in between.

Federer hasn't won the ATP Finals since 2011. Goffin has never won the event.

See how to watch Saturday's semifinal below.

How to watch

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN News

Live stream: WatchESPN