How to Watch Roger Federer vs. David Goffin: ATP Finals Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Roger Federer will meet David Goffin in the semifinals of the 2017 ATP Finals on Saturday in London. 

By Stanley Kay
November 18, 2017

Roger Federer will meet David Goffin in the semifinals of the 2017 ATP Finals on Saturday in London. 

The winner of Saturday's match will play either Jack Sock or Grigor Dimitrov in Sunday's final. 

Federer won all three of his group stage matches, beating Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic and Sock to finish in first place. Goffin finished second in the other group, beating an injured Rafa Nadal and easing past Dominic Thiem, with a loss to Grigor Dimitrov in between. 

Federer hasn't won the ATP Finals since 2011. Goffin has never won the event. 

See how to watch Saturday's semifinal below. 

How to watch

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN News

Live stream: WatchESPN

 

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters