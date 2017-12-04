Tuesday Vote can Change History of Miami Open

By SI Wire
December 04, 2017

A Miami-Dade County vote Tuesday will determine whether the Miami Open's plan to leave Key Biscayne for Miami Gardens in 2019 can proceed. IMG, which owns the annual ATP tournament, plans to move the tournament to the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium, but has not revealed the proposed $53 million to redo the complex's campus in order to house the event. 

The Miami Herald learned some of those details on Monday:

The Dolphins plan to use curtains, bleachers and other features to temporarily downsize Hard Rock Stadium’s 65,000-seat playing space into a far more intimate setting for the matches that currently play before a crowd of about 14,000 people each spring at the tennis arena at Crandon Park. The football field would be transformed into center court for marquee matches between the tennis stars who have made the Miami Open a global draw for decades on Key Biscayne.

The Dolphins and IMG plan to release the renderings on Dec. 11 during ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast before Miami hosts the New England Patriots.

 

 

Tennis

