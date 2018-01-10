How to Watch the 2018 Australian Open Draw: Live Stream, Time

Where will Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams fall in the Australian Open draw?

By Stanley Kay
January 10, 2018

If you're a tennis fan, it's time to start the annual process of adjusting your sleep schedule for the Australian Open. 

The draw for the year's first Grand Slam event takes place on Thursday night in Melbourne—though that's early Thursday morning if you're on the East Coast of the United States. 

Several top players—including Serena Williams, Andy Murray, Victoria Azarenka and Kei Nishikori—won't participate in this year's tournament for a variety of health–related and personal reasons. Simona Halep, yet to win a major title, is No. 1 in the WTA rankings, while Rafael Nadal holds the top spot in the ATP rankings. 

Nadal reached last year's final before falling to Roger Federer in a thrilling five-set match. Federer, ranked No. 2, is aiming to win his 20th major title, while Nadal is hoping for his 17th and his first in Melbourne since 2009, though he's made three Australian Open finals since then. 

See how to watch the draw below. 

How to watch

Time: 3 a.m. ET

Live stream: Watch on the Australian Open's website

