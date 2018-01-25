Caroline Wozniacki Reaches First Australian Open Final

SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Wozniacki almost allowed Mertens to pull off an impressive comeback in the second set before sealing the match.

By Associated Press
January 25, 2018

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki has advanced to her first Australian Open final, beating Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the first women’s semifinal on Thursday.

Wozniacki was steadier than her 22-year-old opponent for much of the match, though she had her own wobbles toward the end. Wozniacki double-faulted twice while serving for the match at 5-4, allowing Mertens to break serve and level the score at 5-all.

Wozniacki settled her nerves, however, and fought off two set points before closing it out on her first match point in the tiebreaker.

Wozniacki said she started thinking about her Australian Open semifinal loss to Li Na in 2011 when she wasted a match point. Then she tried to put it out of her mind.

She said, “I just tried to stay calm and I was lucky to get the win.”

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters