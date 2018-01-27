Live Updates: No. 1 Simona Halep Faces No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki for Australian Open 2018 Title

SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images; Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

It's winner takes all in the 2018 Australian Open final as No. 1 Simona Halep and No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki battle for the title and the WTA World No. 1 ranking.

By Jamie Lisanti
January 26, 2018

There is a lot at stake in the 2018 Australian Open women's final. On Saturday in Melbourne, No. 1 Simona Halep and No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki will both be fighting for their first career Grand Slam title when they face off for the Australian Open title. But that's not all: the WTA World No. 1 ranking is also up for grabs.

Both Halep and Wozniacki saved match points en route to the championship match, marking the first time in the Open Era that has happened to both finalist at a Grand Slam. Wozniacki leads their head-to-head 4-2 and the Dane owns a win in their two most recent results, at the 2017 WTA Finals and in Eastbourne in 2017.

Follow along belong starting at 3:30 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. local time) for live updates, scores and analysis on the match.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters