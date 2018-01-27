There is a lot at stake in the 2018 Australian Open women's final. On Saturday in Melbourne, No. 1 Simona Halep and No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki will both be fighting for their first career Grand Slam title when they face off for the Australian Open title. But that's not all: the WTA World No. 1 ranking is also up for grabs.

Both Halep and Wozniacki saved match points en route to the championship match, marking the first time in the Open Era that has happened to both finalist at a Grand Slam. Wozniacki leads their head-to-head 4-2 and the Dane owns a win in their two most recent results, at the 2017 WTA Finals and in Eastbourne in 2017.

Follow along belong starting at 3:30 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. local time) for live updates, scores and analysis on the match.