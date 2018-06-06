How to Watch Rafael Nadal vs. Diego Schwartzman: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the French Open men's quarterfinals on Thursday, June 7.

By Jenna West
June 06, 2018

Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman will resume their French Open quarterfinals match on Thursday after being rained out the day before.

Nadal was only two points from pulling even at a set apiece when the match was suspended due to rain.

Schwartzman took the opener 6-4, which ended Nadal's streak of winning 37 consecutive completed sets at Roland Garros.

When the match resumes, Nadal will serve at 5-3, 30-15.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 7

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel 

Live Stream: Watch live on NBC Sports Live. You can also view it live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

