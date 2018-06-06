How to watch the French Open men's quarterfinals on Thursday, June 7.
Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman will resume their French Open quarterfinals match on Thursday after being rained out the day before.
Nadal was only two points from pulling even at a set apiece when the match was suspended due to rain.
Schwartzman took the opener 6-4, which ended Nadal's streak of winning 37 consecutive completed sets at Roland Garros.
When the match resumes, Nadal will serve at 5-3, 30-15.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 7
TV: NBC, Tennis Channel
Live Stream: Watch live on NBC Sports Live. You can also view it live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.