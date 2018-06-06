Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman will resume their French Open quarterfinals match on Thursday after being rained out the day before.

Nadal was only two points from pulling even at a set apiece when the match was suspended due to rain.

Schwartzman took the opener 6-4, which ended Nadal's streak of winning 37 consecutive completed sets at Roland Garros.

When the match resumes, Nadal will serve at 5-3, 30-15.

