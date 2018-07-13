Kevin Anderson Calls for Tiebreakers in Fifth Sets After Marathon Semifinal Win

Kevin Anderson called for changes to the fifth set format at Grand Slams after a marathon semifinal win over John Isner on Friday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
July 13, 2018

Kevin Anderson called for changes to the fifth set format at Grand Slams after a marathon Wimbledon semifinal win over John Isner on Friday. 

Only the U.S. Open has a tiebreaker fifth-set format. 

Anderson defeated Isner in the fifth set 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 26-24. It was the longest men's semifinal in Wimbledon history at six hours and 36 minutes.

"I hope this is a bit of sign for Grand Slams to change this format," Anderson said. "At the end, you don't even feel that great out there."

It was the second-longest match in Wimbledon history and longest one-day match in Wimbledon history. 

Isner had previously come out victorious in the longest match in history in 2010 at Wimbledon against Nicolas Mahut, which lasted 11 hours and five minutes over three days.  

Anderson pulled off the upset win over Roger Federer in a thrilling five-set match. He beat the defending champion 2-6, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 13-11 in a match that lasted more than four hours.

Isner is still seeking his first Grand Slam final appearance. In the six-plus hour match, he served 53 aces and hit 129 winners. Anderson earned his second Grand Slam final berth, and he will face Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

