Watch: France's Benoit Paire Has Temper Tantrum After Losing At Citi Open

French tennis player Benoit Paire channelled his inner John McEnroe at the Citi Open on Tuesday. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 01, 2018

An otherwise leisurely first round of the Citi Open in Washington D.C. took an intense turn on Tuesday, when French player Benoit Paire threw a temper tantrum following a missed overhead in the third set. 

Down two sets to none and trailing in the final frame to Marcos Baghdatis, the world's No. 55 player dropped the fifth game of the set and promptly let his feelings fly for the entire crowd to see. The Frenchman ended up losing 6-3 3-6 6-2.

Watch Paire's eruption below. 

Two smashed rackets and one tanked game later, and Paire's evening was done, blowing kisses to a swarm of boos as he left the court. All in a first round match. 

