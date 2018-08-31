Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus in the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open on Friday, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Serena, the tournament's No. 17 seed, advanced to 18–12 all-time against Venus, holding an 11–5 edge in Grand Slams. The sisters last faced off earlier this year at Indian Wells, with Venus winning the match in straight sets.

Serena advanced to the fourth round with Friday's victory, set for a match against Estonian Kaia Kanepi, who defeated No. 1 Simona Halep in the first round.

A U.S. Open title would mark Serena's 24th Major singles title. She earned a record 23rd Major in the 2017 Australian Open.