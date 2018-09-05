Madison Keys Overpowers Carla Suarez Navarro in Straight Sets to Reach U.S. Open Semifinals

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Madison Keys seeks her first major championship after advancing to the final four in three of the past five Grand Slam tournaments.

By Associated Press
September 05, 2018

Madison Keys reached the semifinals at a second consecutive U.S. Open, beating No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro 6-4, 6-3.

Keys, a 23-year-old American who is seeded No. 14, overwhelmed Suarez Navarro with her powerful serve and groundstrokes, building a 22-10 edge in winners.

Keys faced only two break points, one while serving for the victory in the final game, and saved both.

She has made it to the final four at three of the past five Grand Slam tournaments but is still seeking her first major championship.

Keys was the runner-up to Sloane Stephens at the U.S. Open in 2017, then lost to Stephens in the French Open semifinals this year.

She will face No. 20 Naomi Osaka in Thursday’s semifinals. Serena Williams faces Anastasija Sevastova in the other semifinal.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)