How to watch Nadal vs. del Potro on Friday.
No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal will face No. 3 seed Juan Martin del Potro in the men's singles U.S. Open semifinal on Friday, Sept. 7. The match is set to start at Arthur Ashe Stadium at 4 p.m. ET.
Nadal is the tournament's defending champion and is coming off an impressive quarterfinal performance against No. 9 seed Dominic Thiem in a four hour, 49 minute match.
Del Potro knocked off John Isner on Tuesday to advance to Friday's final four, ending Isner's quest to become the first American man in a dozen years to get to the semifinals.
How to watch:
Date: Friday, Sept. 7
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: Watch live via Watch ESPN or on the U.S. Open website.