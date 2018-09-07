Rafael Nadal vs. Juan Martin del Potro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Time

How to watch Nadal vs. del Potro on Friday.

By Emily Caron
September 07, 2018

No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal will face No. 3 seed Juan Martin del Potro in the men's singles U.S. Open semifinal on Friday, Sept. 7. The match is set to start at Arthur Ashe Stadium at 4 p.m. ET. 

Nadal is the tournament's defending champion and is coming off an impressive quarterfinal performance against No. 9 seed Dominic Thiem in a four hour, 49 minute match.

Del Potro knocked off John Isner on Tuesday to advance to Friday's final four, ending Isner's quest to become the first American man in a dozen years to get to the semifinals. 

How to watch: 

Date: Friday, Sept. 7

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch live via Watch ESPN or on the U.S. Open website.

