Sam Querrey Rallies to Keep U.S. Alive vs. Croatia in Davis Cup Semifinals

STR/Getty Images

Sam Querrey beat Marin Cilic 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4 to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.

By Associated Press
September 16, 2018

ZADAR, Croatia — Substitute Sam Querrey rallied from a deep hole to keep the United States alive in the Davis Cup semifinals.

The American, who was playing in place of Steve Johnson, beat sixth-ranked Marin Cilic 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4 Sunday to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.

Croatia’s Borna Coric faces Davis Cup rookie Frances Tiafoe in the decisive fifth rubber.

The winner will face France in the Nov. 23-25 final

After winning the opening set, Cilic wasted a 6-1 lead in the second-set tiebreaker then completely fell apart with a series of errors under pressure from the big-serving Querrey.

“I just hung in there,” said Querrey, who jumped into the arms of U.S. captain Jim Courier to celebrate. “After being 6-1 down in the tiebreak, I just played aggressively and from then on the pressure just builds.”

Chair umpire Carlos Ramos issued a code violation to Croatia after Cilic slammed his racket to the clay and mangled the frame late in the third set.

Since it was the first violation of the match, it was only a warning. No points were deducted and Cilic did not exchange any words with Ramos.

Ramos was also the umpire who gave Serena Williams three code violations in her straight-set loss to Naomi Osaka during last weekend’s U.S. Open final. The American great argued she wasn’t being treated the same as some male players.

“I just missed my opportunities in the second-set tiebreak — five set points obviously,” Cilic said. “Afterwards I felt Sam served really well in the third and fourth sets. I didn’t have many chances on his serve — really, really exceptional serving from him.

“And from my side I just wasn’t able to find good rhythm off the return, off the ground. I was just missing some balls that I was not missing usually and gave him an opportunity to stay in the match,” Cilic added. “My level today was not at the top.”

It was a memorable win for Querrey, who had never beaten Cilic in six previous meetings and whose ranking has fallen from 11th to No. 61 this year.

Querrey’s previous match was a first-round loss to Andreas Seppi at the U.S. Open in which he retired in the fourth set due to cramps.

“It’s one of the best matches of my career. That’s for sure,” Querrey said. “Considering my year, it’s been tough lately so this is a huge boost.”

In a matchup featuring two players standing 6-foot-6 (1.98 meters), Querrey was the more efficient server. While both struck 16 aces, Querrey led in every other category and averaged 132 mph (213 kph) on his first serves to Cilic’s 126 mph (204 kph).

A 32-time champion, the U.S. is aiming to reach its first final since winning the title in 2007. Croatia, which won its only title in 2005, is looking to reach its second final in three years.

Croatia has won all four previous meetings.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)