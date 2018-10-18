Serena Williams' U.S. Open Final match against Naomi Osaka in September was marred by a one-game penalty assessed to Williams in the second set, overshadowing Osaka's 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Chair umpire Carlos Ramos assessed Williams multiple code violations near the match's conclusion, stemming from an argument over whether Williams had been given advice from the stands by longtime coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Mouratoglou admitted to coaching Williams shortly after the match's conclusion, adding “Everybody does it — you all know it."

Now over a month after the tournament's dissapointing conclusion, Mouratoglou is calling for a reshaping of tennis' long-standing anti-coaching stnace.

Williams' coach tweeted his opposition to the current anti-coaching status quo on Thursday, releasing four central reasons for his disagreement.

"Coaching is a vital component of any sporting performance," Mouratoglou wrote. "Yet, banning it almost makes it look as if it had to be hidden, or as it was shameful."

Read Mouratoglou's full remarks below:

Williams was fined $17,000 for her on-court actions in addition to the one-game penalty. She is the all-time leader in Grand Slams in the Open Era, sporting 23 major titles including six U.S. Open championships.