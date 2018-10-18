Serena Williams' Coach Patrick Mouratoglou Thinks On-Court Coaching Should Be Allowed

Williams dropped the U.S. Open final after being docked a game for on-court coaching and a subsequent argument with the chair umpire. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 18, 2018

Serena Williams' U.S. Open Final match against Naomi Osaka in September was marred by a one-game penalty assessed to Williams in the second set, overshadowing Osaka's 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Chair umpire Carlos Ramos assessed Williams multiple code violations near the match's conclusion, stemming from an argument over whether Williams had been given advice from the stands by longtime coach Patrick Mouratoglou. 

Mouratoglou admitted to coaching Williams shortly after the match's conclusion, adding “Everybody does it — you all know it."

Now over a month after the tournament's dissapointing conclusion, Mouratoglou is calling for a reshaping of tennis' long-standing anti-coaching stnace. 

Williams' coach tweeted his opposition to the current anti-coaching status quo on Thursday, releasing four central reasons for his disagreement. 

"Coaching is a vital component of any sporting performance," Mouratoglou wrote. "Yet, banning it almost makes it look as if it had to be hidden, or as it was shameful."

Read Mouratoglou's full remarks below:

Williams was fined $17,000 for her on-court actions in addition to the one-game penalty. She is the all-time leader in Grand Slams in the Open Era, sporting 23 major titles including six U.S. Open championships. 

 

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)