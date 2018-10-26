Federer Survives Another Three-Setter, Moves Into Semis at Swiss Indoors

It took 2.5 hours, but Federer beat Gilles Simon in three sets to move into the Swiss indoor semifinals. 

By Associated Press
October 26, 2018

BASEL, Switzerland — Roger Federer was pushed hard to beat Gilles Simon 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-4 in the Swiss Indoors quarterfinals on Friday.

Top-seeded Federer clinched after more than 2-1/2 hours, breaking Simon's serve when the 32nd-ranked Frenchman sent a backhand long from the baseline.

Federer puffed out his cheeks in a gesture of relief when taking the applause from his hometown crowd in Basel, where he seeks a ninth career title.

In the first set won by Federer, Simon failed to hold serve at 5-3 up and held a set-point chance before the tiebreaker.

Federer next plays the winner of Friday's late match between fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and seventh-seeded Daniil Medvedev.

Earlier, second-seeded Alexander Zverev beat Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 6-3.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)