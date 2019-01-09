The Australian Open is almost here. But before the start of tennis's first grand slam event of the year, the draw must be announced.

The draw will be released after the Australian Open qualifiers.

Heading into this year's tournament, all eyes will be on defending champions Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki. The two will attend the draw after Federer won his 20th Grand Slam title and Wozniacki her first Grand Slam with the wins last year. Federer is looking for his third straight Australian Open.

Andy Murray confirmed he wil enter the tournament after dealing with injuries last season. Serena Williams will be looking for a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam.

The Australian Open draw will be held in the MCA in Melbourne Park on Thursday. James Bracey will host the draw.

See when and where to watch the 2018 French Open draw below:

Australian Open Draw 2019:

Date: Thursday, January 10

Time: 2 a.m. ET

Live streams: You can stream the draw on the Australian Open's website and the Australian Open's Facebook page .