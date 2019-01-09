How to Watch the Australian Open Draw: Time, Live Stream

Find out how to watch the Australian Open draw on Thursday, January 10.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 09, 2019

The Australian Open is almost here. But before the start of tennis's first grand slam event of the year, the draw must be announced.

The draw will be released after the Australian Open qualifiers.

Heading into this year's tournament, all eyes will be on defending champions Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki. The two will attend the draw after Federer won his 20th Grand Slam title and Wozniacki her first Grand Slam with the wins last year. Federer is looking for his third straight Australian Open.

Andy Murray confirmed he wil enter the tournament after dealing with injuries last season. Serena Williams will be looking for a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam.

The Australian Open draw will be held in the MCA in Melbourne Park on Thursday. James Bracey will host the draw.

See when and where to watch the 2018 French Open draw below:

Australian Open Draw 2019:

Date: Thursday, January 10

Time: 2 a.m. ET

Live streams: You can stream the draw on the Australian Open's website and the Australian Open's Facebook page .

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)