MELBOURNE, Australia — American Taylor Fritz outlasted 30th-seeded Gael Monfils in a 3-hour, 24-minute second-round match at the Australian Open, all for the right to play defending champion Roger Federer in the next round.

Fritz prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5), closing with his 15th ace of the match, to advance to a Friday match against the six-time Australian Open champion.

Fritz was only broken once as Monfils converted just one of 13 break-point chances. Fritz converted three of his 15 break opportunities against Monfils, who was his usual acrobatic self at times during the match.