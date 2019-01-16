Defending Champion Caroline Wozniacki Eases Into Third Round in Melbourne

Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki made short work of Johanna Larsson to move on at the Australian Open. 

By Associated Press
January 16, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki has advanced to the third round of the only Grand Slam tournament she's won, beating Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-3 at Melbourne Park.

Wozniacki beat Simona Halep in the final last year at Melbourne Park for her first major singles title in her third attempt.

The Danish player will next play the winner of the later match between Maria Sharapova and Rebecca Peterson.

